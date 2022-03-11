Love Is Blind star Shayne Jansen hints his ex-fiancée Natalie Lee is dating another cast member

Shayne Jansen has fuelled rumours his ex-fiancée Natalie Lee is dating another cast member from Love Is Blind.

During a Q&A on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the realtor hinted there’s something going on between Natalie and Salvador Perez.

When asked if he and Natalie “hate each other” after breaking up on the show, Shayne tagged Salvador’s Instagram account and replied, “Ask @salvadior08.”

Salvador was engaged to Mallory Zapata on season two of Love Is Blind, but their relationship didn’t work out and the pair sadly split on their wedding day.

But since the show aired on Netflix, eagled-eyed fans have noticed some flirty comments between Salvador and Shayne’s ex Natalie on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Salvador commented under a picture of Natalie in a red gown, and wrote: “Casual Wednesday? … Pshh My goodness.”

Although fans are convinced they’re dating, Natalie has insisted they’re just “really close friends”.

During a recent episode of the Tea With Publyssity podcast, she said, “I know there’s been speculation that me and Sal are dating.”

“We are not. We’re just really, really close friends.”

Natalie called Salvador a “great guy”, and said: “That friendship with him, I really appreciate.”