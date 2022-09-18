Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley shuts down claims she had a ‘secret romance’ with co-star Shayne Jansen

Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley is setting the record straight on her relationship with her co-star Shayne Jansen.

During season two of After the Altar, which joined Netflix on Friday, Natalie Lee claimed that her ex-fiancé Shayne betrayed her trust by sending flirtatious messages to Shaina – who he grew close to in the pods.

Natalie claimed Shaina was dating Christos Lardakis, who she has since married, at the time of the alleged messages.

Speaking to Us Weekly about Natalie’s claims, Shaina insisted: “The thing with me and Shayne — and I think the audience will be able to see it, and they kind of saw it before — it was strictly platonic.”

“Like, we’re buddies. We’ll check up on each other, you know what I’m saying?”

“We’ve never hung out alone or anything,” she explained. “There’s no validity.”

Her husband Christos added: “I don’t like fake drama. I know Shaina, and she would never do something like that, regardless if it was with me or anyone else.”

The 40-year-old restaurateur also said he has no problems with Shayne, telling the publication: “He’s such a nice guy. He’s like a bro, like a good guy to, like, hang out with. But I couldn’t see any chemistry.”

Shaina also denied Natalie’s allegations during After the Altar, telling Danielle Ruhl that her and Shayne’s communication was “purely” friendly.

She said: “The most scandalous message that we probably have is like, ‘Sweet baby,’ or I don’t know, I think that’s the craziest one.”

“It’s just disgusting that she’s still trying to tear me down when I’ve done nothing to her.”

Shayne struck up a romantic connection with both Shaina and Natalie in the Love Is Blind pods, but he proposed to Natalie.

The night before their wedding day, the couple got into a huge argument, where Shayne said “some really hurtful things” to Natalie.

Natalie then left Shayne at the alter, telling him: “I’m so sorry. I’m really sorry, Shayne. I still love you and you’re still my best friend, but like, we have really big issues to sort through.”

The pair gave their relationship another chance after the Netflix show finished, but they split again a few months later.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar is streaming now on Netflix.