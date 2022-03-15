Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley gets engaged to new beau after Kyle Abrams split

Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley is engaged to her new boyfriend Christos Lardakis.

After failing to find a husband on the Netflix reality show, PEOPLE magazine has reported that the 32-year-old’s boyfriend proposed to her last week.

A source said: “Shaina is engaged. She’s been dating Christos for almost a year and this is the happiest I’ve ever seen her.”

“He has stood by her side through all of the Love Is Blind drama and has been her steady in the storm.”

The insider also revealed the pair plan to wed this summer in Greece.

The news comes after Shaina introduced her new beau to fans on Instagram on Sunday.

Sharing several photos from their recent trip to Greece, she captioned the post: “My ride or die forever ♾ ❤️‍🔥 ✞.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaina Hurley (@shaina.hurley)

The 32-year-old found fame on the second season of Love Is Blind, which saw her get engaged to Kyle Abrams after connecting in the pods.

However, Shaina ended up calling off their engagement, and subsequently left the show.

During the season 2 reunion special, Shaina admitted she should have said no to Kyle’s proposal.

“Honestly, looking back on it, I should have said no right away to you. 100 percent,” she told him. “I actually do take full ownership.”

“I could have avoided a whole bunch of drama and mess, 100 percent. And I’m owning that. I’m really sorry that it was led on more than it should have been.”