Love Is Blind star Paul reveals he dated THIS cast member after splitting from Micah

Love Is Blind star Paul has revealed he dated another cast member after splitting from Micah.

The environmental scientist proposed to Micah after forming a strong emotional connection with her in the pods, but he shocked viewers by saying no to marrying her at the alter.

He explained to his devastated bride-to-be: “I love you. But I don’t think that we can choose each other right now. I think that we’re not there.”

Micah recently revealed that despite being left heartbroken by Paul, the couple did not end their romance completely after their failed wedding.

However, after a few months of dating after the show ended, Paul and Micah called it quits for good.

In a new interview with E! News, Paul revealed he started dating another girl that he got along well with in the pods following his split from Micah.

He said: “There was another girl Wendi, the aerospace engineer. I talked to her a lot. I had an insane connection with her.”

Wendi, a 29-year-old from Seattle, did not get much airtime on the Netflix dating show.

Paul explained that he connected with Wendi in the real world, before adding that they were “never exclusive, but went on dates”.

He went on to say that him and Wendi were almost too compatible to make their relationship work.

The reality star said: “It’s almost too much. I like myself, but I don’t know if I like myself that much that I want to marry myself. We were really similar.”

Paul also got in touch with Amber, who he connected with in the pods, after the show.

He said: “We had a cordial moment of a no hard feelings kind of thing and an acknowledgment of the connection that we had that was real. But we didn’t date or anything like that.”

Love Is Blind seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now.