Love Is Blind star Deepti Vempati slams Shake Chatterjee’s ‘fake’ apology: ‘It’s too late’

Love Is Blind star Deepti Vempati has slammed her ex-fiancé Shake Chatterjee’s public apology, branding it “fake” and “insincere”.

Over the past two weeks, the 33-year-old has faced major criticism for his behaviour on the Netflix show, including how he treated his then-fiancée Deepti.

While Shake previously admitted he’s “not sorry” for the way he acted, the veterinarian posted a grovelling apology to Deepti on Instagram earlier this week.

In the video, Shake claimed he was “truly sorry” for the things he said on the show, but Deepti wasn’t buying it.

During an interview with MailOnline, the 31-year-old said: “This is the first time he’s apologised. Right before he made that video, he sent me the same text message. But for me… it’s too late.”

“I feel like he’s just doing damage control and clearly what he’s continued to do on social media since that apology, it’s evident that he does not care.”

“He did that for show. He did that to get less hate but he’s not sorry. I honestly don’t want anything to do with him and his apology is fake. It feels insincere,” she continued.

“Why now? After 4/5 weeks of this happening… as soon as episode 1-4 dropped he should have been apologising if it really was sincere and from the heart.”

“He’s only done it because he’s getting a lot of hate.”

Deepti also commented on rumours she’s dating fellow cast member Kyle Abrams, who was engaged to Shaina Hurley on the show.

The data analyst said: “A lot of people don’t know that Kyle was my no2 person in the pods. We did connect a lot, we spent hours and hours talking and after filming wrapped, we started talking again.”

“He’s my best friend, biggest support system, and I am grateful for him and the rest of the cast for supporting me”

“I don’t know about anything more at this stage because we’re just good friends.”