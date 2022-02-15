Love Is Blind season two: Fans are convinced Natalie and Shayne have split

Fans are convinced Love Is Blind stars Natalie and Shayne have split.

The first five episodes of the popular dating show’s second season joined Netflix last week, which followed a group of singleton’s journey to finding love without ever coming face-to-face with their potential matches.

Shayne hit it off with both Natalie and Shaina in the pods, but he decided to propose to Natalie and after meeting, the couple jetted off to Mexico for a romantic trip before their big day.

In the preview for the next few episodes of the show, which join Netflix later this week, and there is some serious drama ahead.

Shaina returns and tells Shayne she still cares about him, and asks if he thinks him and Natalie are compatible.

Later, Natalie is seen breaking down in tears, and says: “We have such big issues. I’m at a breaking point.”

It also shows Shayne waiting to get married, but there is no sign of Natalie. He says: “This is not how I f***ing expected my wedding day to be. Ever.”

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their theories about the upcoming episodes, with one tweeting: “Why do I feel like Shayne and Natalie split up and Shaina is the one who ends up walking down to aisle to Shayne.”

Another wrote: “Shayne & Natalie aren’t even following each other on IG, I bet they split up…”

Episodes 6-9 of the new season join Netflix on February 18, and the season finale joins the streaming giant on February 25.