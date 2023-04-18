Love Is Blind season 4: Meet the couples whose engagements were not shown

It turns out there was two more engagements on Love Is Blind season 4 that viewers did not get to see.

Jimmy Forde and Wendi Kong bonded over their shared careers in engineering and other joint interests and after hours of conversations, Jimmy popped the question.

Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum, Jimmy described the moment he first saw Wendi in person as “probably one of the happiest moments” in his life.

However, Jimmy and Wendi weren’t selected as one of the five couples heading to Mexico, so they returned to Seattle to continue with their relationship.

But three months later, they decided to call it quits. Wendi told Tudum that spending time in the real world “revealed to me aspects I didn’t need to know I needed in a partner.”

Jimmy added that he and Wendi had different visions on “how we view relationships in general”, as the stressors of the real world overwhelmed the strong connection they felt in the pods.

The pair ended things on good terms, and have “no regrets” about their relationship.

Josh “JP” Schultz and Ava Van were the second couple who got engaged on the show whose journey viewers did not get to see.

JP, who got out of a six-year relationship during the pandemic, also grew close to Chelsea and Micah in the pods but ultimately, he decided to propose to Ava.

JP told Tudum that although the reveal is “something I’ll never in my life forget,” he was “taken aback” by how “emotional and heavy” the moment felt.

Their relationship hit the rocks shortly afterwards, and JP ended things via text when they were boarding a plane – leaving Ava “shocked and humiliated”.

