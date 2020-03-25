The popular show is returning to our screens

Love Is Blind is officially renewed for TWO more seasons

Love Is Blind is set to return to our Netflix screens.

The show has been officially renewed for two more seasons.

The wildly popular show, which sees a selection of strangers date without seeing one another before committing to marriage, moving in together and meeting each other’s families, gripped reality TV fans and became a new Netflix obsession for many.

While season one took place in Atlanta, the second season will be in Chicago.

The third series location has not yet been revealed.

“Hosts Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick Lachey (obviously) will ask the question again as new singles prepare to enter the pods for the dating experiment,” Netflix said in a statement on Tuesday.

The show’s creator and executive producer Chris Coelen previously said:

“Chicago is a great place to look at, so is New York, Boston, Houston. There’s so many different places that we could go. And like I said, outside of the country as well.”

“I mean that’ll be a conversation that we have with Netflix, but I think there’s lots of great cities that we could go to.”