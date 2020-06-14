Love/Hate star reveals he was CUT from Artemis Fowl movie

The new Disney movie has been getting mixed reviews

Love/Hate star Laurence Kinlan has revealed he was “cut” from new Disney movie Artemis Fowl.

The film, which was is based on the book series by Irish author Eoin Colfer, stars Colin Farrel, Judi Dench and Josh Gad, but ahas been receiving very mixed reviews.

Laurence, who infamously played Elmo in RTE crime drama Love/Hate, was cast in the role of Becahwood Short, but revealed his scenes were axed from the final cut.

Sharing a photo on set on his Twitter page, Laurence wrote: “I got cut from Artemis Fowl but here’s a pic of me with my Fairy Ears and a screaming child trying to escape out of my knee.”

The new flick is based on the 2001 book series. The film details the adventures of Artemis Fowl II, a 12-year-old Irish prodigy who teams up with his faithful servant, a dwarf, and a fairy in order to rescue his father, Artemis Fowl I, who has been kidnapped by another fairy looking to reclaim an item the Fowl family has stolen.

Originally meant to be launched as a franchise by Miramax in 2001, production hit a number of issues with writers and directors until Disney acquired the rights in 2013.