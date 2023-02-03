Louise Thompson’s fiancé Ryan Libbey reveals why she was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

Louise Thompson’s fiancé Ryan Libbey has revealed why she was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old told fans that she was in hospital following an “unexpected medical situation”.

Taking to Instagram to share an update on Louise, Ryan explained that Louise required urgent surgery after she “haemorrhaged” at home.

He wrote: “2023 started well for me and for my family. Last Friday it got flipped on his head again. Louise haemorrhaged at home, again.”

“Rushed to hospital for surgery and close monitoring for four days. Louise is home now, stable and doing well. She’s a warrior!”

“Leo has picked up impetigo from nursery. Dad is tired. We were supposed to be landing in St Lucia about now for a two-week break. I’ll be back online soon.”

A haemorrhage is medically defined as a loss of blood from damaged blood vessels, which can be both internal and external.

The reality star has had a number of health issues since the traumatic birth of their first child, a son named Leo, at the end of 2021.

Louise now suffers from PTSD and post-natal anxiety, and was also diagnosed with drug-induced lupus in December.

At the time, the 32-year-old told her 1.4 million Instagram followers: “So to update you guys quickly, I had a call yesterday with one of the rheumatology guys and they got more of my blood test results back and the diagnosis is that I’ve got drug-induced lupus.”

“So I’m suffering from that which is fabulous,” Louise continued. “It means that I’m really tired but I’ve also started to get really intolerable joint pain especially if I sit down for any amount of time if I cross my legs.”

“I mean I was just on the bus going to one appointment this morning and when I stood up and started walking to the appointment and honestly me knees were in such agony.”

Louise continued: “I’ve never experienced anything like it in my life. I’ve always been so able bodied and so active, exercise has been such a big part of my life and it’s just so rough having to adapt to all of these new medical conditions so that’s been really tough.”

“On top of that and almost worse because I can deal with fatigue, I can deal with skin, I can deal with pain but the neurological symptoms have just still been so unbearable and currently I’m dealing with this never ending cold.”

Louise continued: “I have mucus coming out of my nose and really bad pain in my ears and I’m not suppose to take anti-inflammatory medication, so ibuprofen because of having ulcerative colitis or all of that.”

The mum-of-one previously predicted she would be diagnosed with the auto-immune disease after a doctor “took one look at her and said it’s lupus big time”.