Louise Thompson shares new snaps with baby boy after she ‘nearly died’ during childbirth

Louise Thompson has shared some new snaps with her baby boy Leo, seven weeks after his traumatic birth.

In November, the Made In Chelsea star almost died giving birth to her first child, and spent five weeks in hospital recovering from serious complications.

Taking to Instagram today, the 31-year-old shared adorable new photos of her and her fiancé Ryan Libbey holding their son.

She captioned the post: “Happy 7 weeks squirrel chops please stop growing, you’re almost as big as mummy.”

Louise’s post comes just days after she thanked the “amazing” healthcare workers who “saved her life” after the birth of her son.

Sharing a photo of herself in a wheelchair on Instagram, the reality star wrote: “I want to thank the room full of people who worked through the night to save my life.”

“Many of them were called in from their family homes at an unearthly hour. I met a lot of people with A LOT of different roles and every single person is a crucial part in the cog.”

Louise announced the arrival of Leo-Hunter on December 23, five weeks after she gave birth.

Sharing the first photo of him on Instagram, she wrote: “The reason I have been absent for weeks is because I have been very unwell. 5 weeks ago I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy Leo-Hunter Libbey weighing in at 7lbs.”

“Unfortunately it wasn’t the easiest start for either of us. One ended up in NICU and the other ended up in ICU. Whilst Leo made a fairly quick recovery, I have been recovering in hospital for a month with various serious complications.”

“In all honesty I never imagined that so many bad things could happen to me, but to dance with death twice brings a whole new view of the world – a stark reminder of how short and sacred life really is.”

She continued: “We need to start living, we need to start loving, we need to start enjoying every minute detail in life (certainly easier said than done when you’re stuck in mental and/or physical purgatory or dealing with serious illness, depression or the fear of the unknown), but if you DO have the capacity, then try and cling onto any nuggets of good… and please please please be grateful for good health.”

“The hard truth is that you don’t know how lucky you are to have it until it’s too late. The reality is that I am in a bit of a strange place mentally and physically and I might be for a while, but that’s just part of the me now and part of my recovery.”

“It’s not going to be easy or linear but thankfully I am being offered some very valuable psychological help and the good news is that I’m starting to experience some good hours as well as bad ones. (Sometimes living hour by hour is your only option).”

“I want to finish with some happy news 🗞… I have been given the green light and been discharged from hospital which means that i’m able to recover from the comfort of my own home for Christmas.”

“For the first time in a month I actually see a future where I get to live peacefully on this earth with my son. I can’t wait to start our new journey together as a family of 3 and to start bonding little baby Leo.”

“A massive thank you to everyone who has kept us in their thoughts and prayers. It is working. More thank yous to follow. I’m too overwhelmed and a bit scared right now but I did want to send a prayer out to anyone who is also suffering and who might need love too.”

“Life can be cruel and Christmas can be hard. It’s a good time to remember those less fortunate… there are a lot of them. I’ve seen it,” Louise concluded her post.