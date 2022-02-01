Louise Thompson says her world has ‘shattered into a million pieces’ since the traumatic birth of her son

Louise Thompson has admitted it feels like her world has been “shattered into a million pieces” since the traumatic birth of her son Leo.

The 31-year-old has been suffering from PTSD since November last, after she nearly died giving birth to her first child.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, the Made In Chelsea star shared a candid update with her 1.4 million followers.

Alongside sweet new photos of Leo, she wrote: “One of the things that makes me most sad about my childbirth experience is the fact that only one friend has got to meet this little guy in nearly three months 🥺 …”

“I’m worried life is running away without me. I honestly feel like all my plans for 2022 and my world have been shattered into a million pieces. Sometimes it’s so hard to be strong.”

Last week, Louise revealed she was “struggling a lot” as she explained her social media absence.

The new mum wrote: “My head is a jungle, aka, a total mess, and I can’t seem to rise above the clouds.”

“When (hopefully when) I feel better/safe enough to talk more about this terrifying traumatic stress experience you will start to understand, but currently I’m too detached.”

Louise and her fiancé Ryan Libbey announced the arrival of their son Leo on December 23, five weeks after his birth.

Sharing the first photo of him on Instagram, Louise wrote: “The reason I have been absent for weeks is because I have been very unwell. 5 weeks ago I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy Leo-Hunter Libbey weighing in at 7lbs.”

“Unfortunately it wasn’t the easiest start for either of us. One ended up in NICU and the other ended up in ICU. Whilst Leo made a fairly quick recovery, I have been recovering in hospital for a month with various serious complications.”

“In all honesty I never imagined that so many bad things could happen to me, but to dance with death twice brings a whole new view of the world – a stark reminder of how short and sacred life really is.”

She continued: “We need to start living, we need to start loving, we need to start enjoying every minute detail in life (certainly easier said than done when you’re stuck in mental and/or physical purgatory or dealing with serious illness, depression or the fear of the unknown), but if you DO have the capacity, then try and cling onto any nuggets of good… and please please please be grateful for good health.”

“The hard truth is that you don’t know how lucky you are to have it until it’s too late. The reality is that I am in a bit of a strange place mentally and physically and I might be for a while, but that’s just part of the me now and part of my recovery.”

“It’s not going to be easy or linear but thankfully I am being offered some very valuable psychological help and the good news is that I’m starting to experience some good hours as well as bad ones. (Sometimes living hour by hour is your only option).”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.