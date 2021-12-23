Louise Thompson reveals she’s been in hospital for a month after giving birth to her first child

Louise Thompson has announced the birth of her first child – a baby boy named Leo.

The Made In Chelsea star took to Instagram to share the news, revealing she gave birth five weeks ago and has been “very unwell” since.

She wrote: “Hello everyone, 👋🏼 This post isn’t an easy one for me to write. I have so many things that I want to say but at the same time I’m struggling to find the words to explain what has happened to me and my family so for now I will keep it quite simple.”

“The reason I have been absent for weeks is because I have been very unwell. 5 weeks ago I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy Leo-Hunter Libbey weighing in at 7lbs.”

“Unfortunately it wasn’t the easiest start for either of us. One ended up in NICU and the other ended up in ICU. Whilst Leo made a fairly quick recovery ❤️‍🩹🙏🏼 I have been recovering in hospital for a month with various serious complications.”

“In all honesty I never imagined that so many bad things could happen to me, but to dance with death twice brings a whole new view of the world – a stark reminder of how short and sacred life really is.”

She continued: “We need to start living, we need to start loving, we need to start enjoying every minute detail in life (certainly easier said than done when you’re stuck in mental and/or physical purgatory or dealing with serious illness, depression or the fear of the unknown), but if you DO have the capacity, then try and cling onto any nuggets of good… and please please please be grateful for good health.”

“The hard truth is that you don’t know how lucky you are to have it until it’s too late. The reality is that I am in a bit of a strange place mentally and physically and I might be for a while, but that’s just part of the me now and part of my recovery.”

“It’s not going to be easy or linear but thankfully I am being offered some very valuable psychological help and the good news is that I’m starting to experience some good hours as well as bad ones. (Sometimes living hour by hour is your only option).”

“I want to finish with some happy news 🗞… I have been given the green light and been discharged from hospital which means that i’m able to recover from the comfort of my own home for Christmas.”

“For the first time in a month I actually see a future where I get to live peacefully on this earth with my son. I can’t wait to start our new journey together as a family of 3 and to start bonding little baby Leo.”

“A massive thank you to everyone who has kept us in their thoughts and prayers. It is working. More thank yous to follow. I’m too overwhelmed and a bit scared right now but I did want to send a prayer out to anyone who is also suffering and who might need love too.”

“Life can be cruel and Christmas can be hard. It’s a good time to remember those less fortunate… there are a lot of them. I’ve seen it,” Louise concluded the post.

Louise announced her pregnancy in May, just two months after she revealed she had suffered a miscarriage.

Sharing a photo of her, her fiancé Ryan Libbey and their baby scan to Instagram, the Made In Chelsea star wrote: “🌈 Counting our blessings 🌈”

“I thought I’d have all sorts of creative ways to deliver this information but the truth is the last 12 weeks have been quite challenging. Unlike last time, Ryan and I haven’t documented our journey at all.”

“I’ve hardly taken any pictures or videos for fear that something might happen. I’ve also felt like ASS. I never knew that fatigue or ‘flatness’ like this existed in pregnancy.”

“There are 0 before and after snaps, no week to week transformations or fun reveal videos with friends and family leading a trail of buns to an oven, instead there is a drawer filled with 10000000x billion gazillion pregnancy tests (shameless and expensive) and some sensitive conversations where we try not to get too excited.”

“I’d be lying if I said it’s been an easy ride but the truth is I think poor Ryan has found it even harder than I have. I’m definitely lucky to have such a sensitive partner and I feel safe in the knowledge that you are going to be the best dad in the world.”

“Now we’ve reached this hopeful milestone 😊😊😊 i am really pleased to be able to share our lovely news with you all 🗞. I want to try to relax a smidge and to be able to enjoy the journey as I’m informed it will be over in a flash.”

“The truth is I might have waited a little longer to share but I don’t think I could have hidden the news for much longer because there is absolutely ZERO room left in this 5ft short torso for a growing bump except to push MASSIVELY outwards which means it’s becoming very hard to hide… I’ve already received a few comments.”

“I already resemble a wide load vehicle (Ryan’s words not mine and incidentally exactly the kind of humour I need to get me through the next 6 months). Now that it’s out in the open I’d love to be able to ask for your advice when I need it as there are so many things happening to my body that NO ONE TALKS ABOUT 🤣🤣.”

“Hormones are a thing of absolute madness and pregnancy coupled with ulcerative colitis has been a major killjoy and particularly anxiety inducing. Who’s experienced it? I’ve always been a firm believer that women are superhuman for what they put up with and now I have even more reason to stand by that.”

“Despite feeling a bit all over the place mentally and physically, I don’t want to come across as negative, I feel an immense sense of gratitude for this gift and I want to remain sensitive to those that are still on their fertility journey.”