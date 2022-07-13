Louise Thompson quits social media as she returns to hospital

Louise Thompson has quit social media and returned to hospital.

The reality star has been struggling with PTSD and post-natal anxiety after almost dying while giving birth to her son Leo last November.

The 32-year-old has since been rushed to hospital while on holidays with her family, days after she admitted she fears she has “brain damage”.

Louise’s representatives wrote in a statement: “Hey everyone, Team Pocket here. Louise is unfortunately back in hospital for a little while and is therefore taking a break from social media.”

“Like all of you I am sure, we wish her a speedy recovery and are sending her all the love.”

“Louise has asked us to keep you all updated on some exciting bits going on at Pocket in the meantime while she is away.”

Unfortunately this is not the first time this month that Louise was in the hospital, as she was admitted a few weeks ago after receiving some “worrying” results from her blood tests.

She took to Instagram to update her fans on her health condition in a lengthy post.

She wrote: “I kind of feel like I’ve erased my entire past and started life as a totally new person. A sometimes sick person. People tell me how far I’ve come, but I can’t remember how far.”

“I can remember a weird amount of things from my childhood… sensory things will remind me of the strangest memories from way back when I was 5-15, but then I’ve sort of erased everything between then and now.”

“Now that I mention it, sometimes ALL I can feel is sensory stuff, like the feeling I get when I go from a hot room to a cold room and it helps me connect to the world around me.”

The influencer says she find it difficult to communicate when she has daily episodes because her mind feels scrambled.

She said: “To put it bluntly I’m struggling to move on with ‘normal’ life. Every day I feel physically very unwell and every other day I seem to have an hour long period (sometimes longer) where I feel messed up in my brain – I don’t know what it is, but it feels like brain damage or a mini stroke.

“Maybe it’s a weird processing experience. It feels like I’m either really REALLY low in some specific chemical/hormone or way too high. But either way I can’t think properly or talk properly during those episodes.

“It sort of feels like I’m having a major allergic reaction to something in my brain. I go from feeling really low and agitated to then feeling a rush of something and then I get the worst cramping around my pelvis but then my brain levels out, a bit like the chemicals have been restored. I’ve been told that this isn’t a result of my mental health medication?!? Can anyone help with the physical side of things?”

She say that her body is letting her go back to what she once was, when everything was “normal”. She describes her body as being “out of balance”.

“I know that I want to go back to being normal Louise so why won’t my body and brain just let me,” she asked. “As someone that is still trying to shift the label of ‘control freak’ this has been really hard to manage because I’m constantly seeking answers and am not getting very far. I don’t think anyone I speak to can relate.

“Just when I think I might be turning a corner I find myself feeling really ill. That puts me right back in a bad place. Then I question : Will I ever feel healthy again? And more importantly will I ever be able to think like a normal person again?”