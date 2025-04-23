Louise Thompson holds back tears as she recalls how childbirth ‘nearly killed her’ and left her with ‘lasting damage’

Louise Thompson held back tears on This Morning today, as she recalled how childbirth nearly killed her and left her with “lasting damage”.

The former Made In Chelsea star appeared on the show to discuss her book Lucky: Learning to Live Again, which documents her chain of catastrophic health problems since welcoming her son Leo in November 2021.

The 35-year-old spent five weeks in hospital after suffering “serious complications” while she was in labour, which required her to have an emergency c-section.

Louise haemorrhaged during the surgery, and lost a life-threatening amount of blood – leaving her with severe PTSD.

Since her traumatic birthing experience, Louise has been diagnosed with Lupus, Asherman’s syndrome, and suffered a second haemorrhage.

The 35-year-old, who was diagnosed with Ulcerative colitis diagnosis in 2018, also had a stoma bag fitted last year.

Speaking to hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, Louise recalled: “I ended up not being able to deliver him naturally.”

“One of the most horrendous things about this whole experience that has left me with a lot of lasting damage… was having to witness three-and-a-half hours of surgery awake. I just wish that I had been put to sleep.”

As she discussed her various health issues since then, the TV personality said: “It’s crazy how long it can take to process all of it, but the book has been a big part of that.”

“I found myself, discharged, I couldn’t function, I couldn’t connect with my son.”

Louise admitted she reached a point where she “didn’t recognise” her life, and said writing her book was a “cathartic process”.

Later in her interview, Louise was joined by her brother Sam Thompson.

During their chat, Sam recalled the terrifying night he thought his sister was going to die after she haemorrhaged in hospital.

He said: “When Louise had the haemorrhage, I was actually at the ITV Palooza and my mum called and said ‘you need to get to the hospital now’.

“I actually snuck into the hospital past all the guards and just sat in a room with Ryan [Libbey, her fiancé] all night waiting to find out whether Louise was going to survive. It was nuts.”

“I’ve never been so focused in my life. When it gets that bad, you steer into a completely different focus of your being. I’ve never really had it before, and I hope to never have it again, to be honest with you. I wasn’t that emotional.”

Speaking about helping Louise through her recovery, he added: “I’d try to make her laugh a bit, everyone had a different role.

“We’re the luckiest family in the world to have Louise still here. I’m going to cry…we’re incredibly lucky.”