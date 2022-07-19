Louise Thompson breaks down in tears as she opens up about her mental health struggles: ‘I’ve had a bloody rough ride’

Louise Thompson broke down in tears as she opened up about her mental health struggles in an emotional video.

The Made In Chelsea star has been in and out of hospital over the past few months dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and post-natal anxiety, following the birth of her son Leo.

In a seven minute video posted to her Instagram, the 32-year-old told viewers how her “brain shut down as a result of nearly dying twice” during the birth.

The reality star talked about how she was just two days away from undergoing a “life changing” surgery on her colon as a result of her pre-pregnancy battle with ulcerative colitis.

She started the video by saying: “I’ve already tried to do this video six times and I’ve just bawled hysterically… I’m here, I’m back home, I’m on a lot of medication”.

Louise explained why she was back in the hospital because “I was a couple of days away from having part of my colon removed and diverted through my stomach.”

The TV personality said “the mental side of stuff is ten times worse than the physical because it’s so much harder to control”.

She added: “Despite the fact that I might look incredibly well presented, happy, fit, well I’m really not. Mental health is the most cruel, invisible disease ever.”

Louise explained: “My rationale for doing this video was to try and help someone that might be suffering in silence or feeling alone but I’m not sure whether I will be able to achieve that.”

She also talked about how she has received messages from men whose partners suffered with perinatal health “and sadly they didn’t find the means to find support and it didn’t end so well.”

“I’ve had the most crazy year, you never think these things are going to happen to you. I had everything and it just all has been completely ripped away from me.”

“I’m very fortunate, I’ve had the support of my partner, I’ve had financial support, my family live close by, I’ve had the crisis team come and check on me every day for weeks making sure I take my medication, telling me every day I will get better. You need it drilled in your head.”

In the caption, she added: “I’m not going to sugar coat things I’ve had a bloody rough ride over the past year. My life went from a 9/10 to a 1/10 in the space of about a month. I didn’t do anything to deserve it, but shit just happened.”

“I survived a house fire, a few near death experiences, a long old stint in hospital, and some CATASTROPHIC mental health breakdowns. More recently I’ve been readmitted because of some severe colon problems where I was about 2 days away from ending up with life changing surgery.”

“It doesn’t get any easier, although at least this time round I actually knew where I was and what my name was. I was tripping BALLS for the months before. I guess that’s some nice perspective for me to cling onto.”

Louise added: “It has taken me a great deal of strength to get to where I am today and even more strength to record this video. Despite being on tv for a decade it doesn’t come easy. I had everything racked in my favour and yet it all went wrong.”

“You never think it’s going to happen to you, but then WHAM it can, so be open to it. Show empathy to others.”