Home Top Story Louise Redknapp ‘shocked’ over news her ex-husband Jamie is expecting a baby

Louise Redknapp ‘shocked’ over news her ex-husband Jamie is expecting a baby

The couple broke up back in 2017 after 19 years of marriage

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE
Jamie and his ex-wife Louise | Photo: AEDT/WENN.com

Louise Redknapp is reportedly “shocked” over the news her ex-husband Jamie is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Frida Andersson.

The former couple, who split in 2017, share two children together – Charley, 16, and Beau, 12.

After the news hit headlines earlier this week, a source told OK!: “Louise was knocked sideways by the news. Jamie didn’t tell her directly, she found out through family.”

Lia Toby/WENN.com

“She’s happy for them both and says life goes on but at the same time, she’s shocked by how quickly he’s moved on and that he’ll be a new dad again at nearly 50.”

“A new baby is always a joy but she is concerned at how it will impact their family dynamic,” the insider added.

Jamie has been dating the Swedish model for about 18 months.

The 37-year-old is already mum to four children, who she shares with her ex-husband Jonathan Lourie.

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR