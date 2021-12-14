Louise Redknapp reveals her mother always thought she would get back with her ex-husband Jamie

Louise Redknapp has revealed her mother always thought she would get back with her ex-husband Jamie.

The 47-year-old was married to the footballer from 1998 and 2017, and the former couple share two sons – Charley, 16, and Beau, 12.

Speaking on Steve Anderson’s Such A Good Feeling podcast, Louise opened up about the heart-to-heart she had with her mum Lynne after her split from Jamie.

The former Eternal singer said: “She said to me, ‘You know what Lou, sometimes you have to break to come back together. You are going to have to accept that this isn’t gonna go away overnight.'”

Louise revealed the advice inspired her 2019 song ‘Breaking Back Together’.

Following his split from Louise, Jamie started dating Swedish model Frida Andersson, and the couple tied the knot in October of this year.

Just weeks later, the newly weds welcomed their first child together – a son named Raphael Anders Redknapp.