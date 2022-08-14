Louise Redknapp opens up about ex-husband Jamie’s decision to remarry

Louise Redknapp has opened up about her ex-husband Jamie’s decision to remarry.

The 47-year-old was married to the footballer from 1998 and 2017, and the former couple share two sons – Charley, 18, and Beau, 13.

Following his split from Louise, Jamie started dating Swedish model Frida Andersson, and the couple tied the knot in October last year.

Just weeks later, the newly weds welcomed their first child together – a son named Raphael Anders Redknapp.

In a new interview with HELLO! Magazine, Louise admitted her sons’ lives “changed dramatically” when Jamie remarried, and said she didn’t jump back into the dating scene soon after her divorce for the sake of her family.

The former singer explained: “I’ve felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys’ lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family.”

“Their life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That’s just something I think a lot of mums would feel.”

Louise continued: “I’m not averse to dating or meeting somebody. My boys will be absolutely fine if I’m dating or if I’m going out with anyone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I’m happy. Like they’re like, ‘Yeah mum, you should.'”

“If Mr. Right, turns up then great and if he doesn’t I just carry on doing me. I’m not putting that pressure on myself and I feel that it’s really important for women that are out there on their own, and men, that should be able to be enough [without] that pressure of having to be in a couple.”

“I’m really open, I take each day as it comes, day by day. See what tomorrow brings. I’m grateful. I’ve got my gorgeous boys and I’m grateful that I work. I’m not averse to it, but I’m not trawling through any [dating] sites!” she added.