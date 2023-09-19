Louise Redknapp makes first public appearance with new boyfriend Drew Michael

Louise Redknapp made her first public appearance with her new boyfriend Drew Michael on Monday night.

This is the singer’s first public relationship since she split from her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp in 2017, after 19 years of marriage.

In photos published by MailOnline, the 48-year-old was papped leaving Jimmy Carr’s 51st birthday bash with Drew, 39, at The Groucho Club in London.

According to reports, Drew is a former military officer who now works in the aerospace and defence industry.

Louise was previously married to ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp from 1998 and 2017, and the former couple share two sons – Charley, 18, and Beau, 14.

Following their split, Jamie started dating Swedish model Frida Andersson, and the couple tied the knot in October 2021.

Just weeks later, the newlyweds welcomed their first child together – a son named Raphael Anders Redknapp.