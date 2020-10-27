Louise Redknapp fears she’ll ‘never find a boyfriend’ following her split from husband Jamie

The couple broke up back in 2017 after 19 years of marriage

Louise Redknapp has admitted she hasn’t been on a date since she split from her husband Jamie three years ago.

The singer and the former footballer called it quits back in 2017, after 19 years of marriage.

Speaking on Sophie Ellis Bextor’s Spinning Plates podcast, the 45-year-old said: “I don’t think I’m ever going to be able to have a boyfriend because, first of all, the 16-year-old is like, ‘Well, how they’re going to get past me?'”

Louise shares two sons with her ex-husband – Charles, 16, and Beau, 11.

Louise continued: “Sometimes I go, ‘How would you feel if I went on a date?’ He’s like, ‘I don’t want to talk about it.'”

“It’s not looking positive for me when it comes to love life,” she confessed. “Still haven’t been on a date! Lockdown is not helping me in the dating world.”

Louise and Jamie split back in 2017, and he’s since moved on with Swedish model Frida Andersson-Lourie.

Opening up about their divorce, Louise said: “I’m by no means in this amazing place; if I said I was, I’d be lying.”

“I’ve still have so many struggles on a daily basis because I don’t know if someone ever gets over getting divorced after 20 years.”

“I don’t think that will ever get easier for someone like me. I don’t want to feel hurt, I don’t want to feel worried about everyone I know and love, I don’t want to worry that everything I do will have a negative effect,” she added.