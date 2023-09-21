Louise Redknapp breaks her silence on her new relationship

Louise Redknapp has broken her silence on her relationship with Drew Michael.

The singer made her first public appearance with her new boyfriend on Monday night, as they were papped leaving Jimmy Carr’s 51st birthday bash at The Groucho Club in London together.

It is her first public relationship since she split from her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp in 2017, after 19 years of marriage.

Louise Redknapp makes her first public appearance with new boyfriend Drew Michael as they attend Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday bash https://t.co/bPD6HQlzMT — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 19, 2023

In a new interview with The UK Mirror, the 48-year-old remained coy when she was questioned about her new beau.

She said with a smile: “It’s so difficult with your personal life… it’s all good.”

According to reports, Drew is a former military officer who now works in the aerospace and defence industry.

Louise was previously married to ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp from 1998 and 2017, and the former couple share two sons – Charley, 18, and Beau, 14.

Following their split, Jamie started dating Swedish model Frida Andersson, and the couple tied the knot in October 2021.

Just weeks later, the newlyweds welcomed their first child together – a son named Raphael Anders Redknapp.