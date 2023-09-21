Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Louise Redknapp breaks her silence on her new relationship

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Louise Redknapp has broken her silence on her relationship with Drew Michael.

The singer made her first public appearance with her new boyfriend on Monday night, as they were papped leaving Jimmy Carr’s 51st birthday bash at The Groucho Club in London together.

It is her first public relationship since she split from her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp in 2017, after 19 years of marriage.

In a new interview with The UK Mirror, the 48-year-old remained coy when she was questioned about her new beau.

She said with a smile: “It’s so difficult with your personal life… it’s all good.”

According to reports, Drew is a former military officer who now works in the aerospace and defence industry.

Louise was previously married to ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp from 1998 and 2017, and the former couple share two sons – Charley, 18, and Beau, 14.

Following their split, Jamie started dating Swedish model Frida Andersson, and the couple tied the knot in October 2021.

Just weeks later, the newlyweds welcomed their first child together – a son named Raphael Anders Redknapp.

Jamie and his ex-wife Louise | Photo: AEDT/WENN.com
Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us