Louise Cooney to leave ‘unsafe’ New York and return to Ireland amid COVID-19 crisis

"It's spread so quickly in New York that it's actually scary."

Louise Cooney to leave ‘unsafe’ New York and return to Ireland amid...

Louise Cooney has made the difficult decision to return home to Ireland temporarily as the coronavirus crisis grips New York City.

The Irish social media star has booked flights for herself and dog Cooper, after describing the atmosphere in New York as “unsafe” amid the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Okay so I just booked flights to fly home on Saturday,” she shared.

“I had decided I was going to stay and then I was very unsure yesterday and today, and my parents were worried.”

“I’m going to fly on Saturday… and Cooper can hopefully come – I’ve emailed AerLingus – and we’re going to self-isolate for two weeks when we get back just in case we have anything or are carrying anything,” she informed her social media followers.

“It’s spread so quickly in New York that it’s actually scary. That’s kind of why I want to go [home] because the numbers are crazy and they’re growing so quickly.”

“The streets feel unsafe because there is no one out on them so you can’t even really feel safe going out for a walk.

It’s not the New York year that I imagined but I just want to be home with my family at this time.”

“I don’t know what lies ahead in the weeks ahead and at least I will feel safe at home.”

Louise embarked on her New York adventure in late 2019, after living in the fashion-centric city a number of years ago.

She told her followers she does not know when she will return after spending time at home in Ireland during the COVID-19 crisis.