Louise Cooney shares sweet moments she told family and friends about her pregnancy

Louise Cooney has shared the sweet moments she told family and friends about her pregnancy.

The influencer announced she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend Mark Sweeney on Sunday.

The Limerick native has since posted a video documenting her early pregnancy, including of her and Mark telling their loved ones.

She captioned the post: “Some special moments from the past few months 🥰👶🏼🫶🏼🍼✨.”

“Thank you all so much for all of your well wishes, feeling so lucky & grateful for all the love ☺️ #4monthspregnant #excitingtimes.”

Louise started dating her boyfriend Mark in 2020, and the couple have since moved into a stunning duplex apartment in Dublin.

Announcing her pregnancy via Instagram on Sunday, the mum-to-be shared a photo of her and Mark holding a baby scan alongside the caption: “Soon to be 3 👶🏼❤️ We’ve never known this much happiness and excitement 🥰#2023baby.”

Speaking on the latest episode of her Open Book podcast, Louise confirmed she’s four months pregnant.

She started the episode by saying: “I just wanted to thank you all, anyone who saw my post online over the weekend, I let you into a little secret that myself and Mark have been keeping that I’m actually four months pregnant…”

“It’s so mad to still say those words, like I’m still getting used to it, but it was so exciting to let people in and share the news, and everyone was so so nice.”

“I can’t believe how quickly its flying by, like I’m 17 weeks this week. I’m still waiting on a bump to arrive, in the morning I have nothing and then by the evening I look like a different person.”

“I never thought I’d be anxiously awaiting my body to get bigger, but I’m excited and proud and kind of want to be able to show it off. So yeah, that time will come!”

“But I’m very lucky, I had a pretty easy first trimester in terms of sickness,” Louise continued.

“I wasn’t really sick, thank god, I had every other symptom, which I also was grateful for just so you know that everything’s ok when you can’t see anything…”

“And obviously seeing the scans and stuff has been incredible, like the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life, and for Mark, it’s just insane. It’s the closest thing to magic you’ll ever see.”

Louise also revealed she recorded a vlog about her first trimester, which she promised to upload during the week.

“I feel like I’ve so much to fill you in on, but life has changed a lot,” she explained.

“The tiredness levels during my first trimester were incredible, like another level, but this trimester I have a little bit more energy. But I’m still like 11 o’clock, ready for bed.”

“But yeah it’s so exciting, I feel like I’m entering a whole new chapter and we feel so ready for it, even though we’re not a bit ready, we’ve nothing bought and we’ve so much to learn, but we feel ready for it.”

Louise went on to reveal: “We’re not going to find out the sex, we’re going to wait for the surprise, which is so exciting. Just that thought of the moment where they give you your baby and tell you, that again is just like magic.”

“So yeah it’s all very exciting to talk about and think about and to share with everyone. I’m just so grateful for all the support and advice that I’ve been sent so far and just to let you in again, I feel like I can go back to being myself.”

“I’m an open book, like the name of this podcast, and it’s very hard for me not to be totally honest or to kind of hold something back so thank god I don’t have to do that anymore!”