Louise Cooney shares first glimpse inside her new home – after moving in with boyfriend Mark

Louise Cooney has shared the first glimpse inside her new home, after moving in with her boyfriend Mark Sweeney.

The couple decided to take the next big step in their relationship late last year, and recently found a stunning duplex apartment in Dublin.

Taking to Instagram today, the popular influencer shared photos and videos from inside their new place as they officially moved in.

In one photo, Louise happily posed next to moving boxes, as she sat in their new living room.

The Limerick native also gushed over their apartment’s stunning view of Dublin.

Louise wrote over one of the videos: “We have a lot of work to do but I love how light and airy it is.”

The 29-year-old started dating Mark during the first coronavirus lockdown, but didn’t make their romance Instagram official until September 2021.

Louise shared their plans to move in together last month, in a video posted on YouTube.

The social media star said: “Myself and Mark are going to move in together, which is so exciting.”

“Megan [Louise’s roommate] is going to stay here, I love living with Megan, but it’s an exciting time for us and our relationship that we’re feeling ready to move in together.”

“I’m going to go and view a place now and see what it’s like. I definitely want to stay around where we are, something very similar to what we have is perfect.”

“But I do need more space – as you can see from my videos I work a lot from my room and there’s stuff everywhere, so it would be great to have my own space to shoot in.”