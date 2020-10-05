Louise Cooney says she would promote COVID19 regulations ‘free of charge’ – if HSE campaign goes ahead

Top Irish influencer Louise Cooney has said she would happily promote HSE guidelines for the coronavirus – “free of charge”.

The Limerick blogger, who boasts over 210k followers on her Instagram page, said she thought plans for government to work with influencers on a COVID-19 campaign are a good idea, but she wouldn’t take payment.

“At first I thought no,” Louise told Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live.

“But then I thought we have this huge audience that are really engaged I think we could really have a positive affect.”

“But in terms of being paid, I personally would not take payment, and I would like to think that most influencers wouldn’t because I think it’s in the public’s interest,” she explained.

However Louise added that government would have to be very clear on the guidelines and update influencers regularly, in order for the campaign to work.

“We really would need really clear guidelines with what we’re supposed to share. And I think sometimes with what we’re going through, it’s changing all the time.

“I’d be more than happy to do it free of charge it would be helping people, it would be helping my audience,” she told the radio show.

Meanwhile TV presenter and influencer James Kavanagh also joined the conversation, also agreeing that government and influencers should work together.

“I don’t think it’s wise to say ‘they’re just silly influencers…what can they do’.

“It’s like any show on TV, be it a comedy show or a radio station, they all have eyes on them or ears on them.

“It’s the exact same as having lots of followers on Instagram. People are still paying attention, so why not. It’s just another platform, another avenue to get messages out,” he said.

The conversation came the same day reports leaked that government will go against NPHET’s recommendation to put the entire country into Level 5 restrictions and instead put the country to Level 3.