Louise Cooney reflects on the biggest lessons she’s learned in the ‘craziest’ year of 2020

The Irish influencer has a lot to look forward to in the new year

Louise Cooney reflects on the biggest lessons she’s learned in the ‘craziest’...

Louise Cooney has reflected on the biggest lessons she’s learned in the “craziest” year of 2020.

The Limerick native has a lot to look forward to in the new year, as she prepares to move to Dublin and launch her own brand.

The Irish influencer admitted that despite the challenges faced this year, including the difficult decision to leave her dream apartment in New York amid the pandemic, she had a lot to be grateful for.

Sharing a video of the highlights of her year to Instagram, the 28-year-old wrote: “2020 ✨💕🌈 The craziest year of them all..”

“It’s taught me a lot, I wanted to list them out.. for the day that’s in it.

“First of all, we are all so adaptable.. in the strangest of circumstances. Look at all the changes we’ve gotten used to this year that we could never have imagined.”

Louise revealed the second biggest lesson she had learned was that “we have very little control over things, i.e. our plans”.

She continued: “3. Ireland is pretty amazing!! If we’re stuck here again next summer, I won’t complain too much (*don’t hold me to that😅).”

The blogger shared her fourth lesson: “Routines are so important – having a good structure definitely helped me stay sane & happy in lockdown.

Concluding the list, Louise added: “5. Walking is a lovely form of exercise 😂”.

“There’s plenty more lessons from the year, but I won’t bore you all! I’m sure we all have things we’ve learned to be more grateful for this year (defo for me my family, my friends, my health).

“It’s been one hell of an eye opening year. So despite it really not being good for a lot of reasons, there are some positives to take from it!

“Here’s to stepping into 2021 with the best intentions & attitude 💕 Hope you all have a lovely New Years at home 🏡,” she shared.

