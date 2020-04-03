Louise Cooney helps raise over €50k for Pieta House

The influencer started a fundraiser for the charity earlier this week

Louise Cooney has raised over €50,000 for Pieta House, after launching a fundraiser earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram, the Limerick native shared a photo of herself in self-isolation, and wrote: “Cheers to €50,000 ❤️🙏🏼💫 In just over a day, we met our target 10 times over for @pieta.house.”

“I’m amazed by everyone’s generosity, kind words and ability to come together & support eachother in the toughest of times! Thank you ❤️”

Louise then encouraged people to keep sharing the donation link, so they can raise even more money for a worthy cause.

The influencer decided to help Pieta House raise funds earlier this week, as the charity was forced to cancel their Darkness Into Light walk this year due to the coronavirus pandemic – which means they’ll lose out on a lot of much-needed donations.

Pieta House is also a charity close to Louise’s heart, as she lost her cousin Nicky to suicide last year.

When launching the fundraiser, Louise shared an emotional video of Nicky’s mum Patrice encouraging people to donate to the GoFundMe page.