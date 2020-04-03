Louise Cooney helps raise over €50k for Pieta House

Louise Cooney has raised over €50,000 for Pieta House, after launching a fundraiser earlier this week.
Taking to Instagram, the Limerick native shared a photo of herself in self-isolation, and wrote: “Cheers to €50,000 ❤️🙏🏼💫 In just over a day, we met our target 10 times over for @pieta.house.”
“I’m amazed by everyone’s generosity, kind words and ability to come together & support eachother in the toughest of times! Thank you ❤️”
Louise then encouraged people to keep sharing the donation link, so they can raise even more money for a worthy cause.
View this post on Instagram
Cheers to €50,000 ❤️🙏🏼💫 In just over a day, we met our target 10 times over for @pieta.house. I’m amazed by everyone’s generosity, kind words and ability to come together & support eachother in the toughest of times! Thank you ❤️ The donation link is still open (the link is in my bio) keep sharing & donating if you can – every little helps 🥰 #50k #thankyou #fundraising
The influencer decided to help Pieta House raise funds earlier this week, as the charity was forced to cancel their Darkness Into Light walk this year due to the coronavirus pandemic – which means they’ll lose out on a lot of much-needed donations.
Pieta House is also a charity close to Louise’s heart, as she lost her cousin Nicky to suicide last year.
When launching the fundraiser, Louise shared an emotional video of Nicky’s mum Patrice encouraging people to donate to the GoFundMe page.
View this post on Instagram
❤️PLEASE READ❤️ I know I’ve been so lucky to be able to isolate in such beautiful surroundings but it isn’t lost on me that while some people are enjoying this rare downtime, for others this is an exceptionally difficult time. Being isolated from family and friends, unemployment and uncertainty have a huge impact on mental health. . Yesterday @pieta.house reached out to me, as they have been receiving an unprecedented amount of calls with people looking for help during this difficult time. . Mental Health is something that’s very close to my heart. Less than a year ago my family went through the heartbreak of suicide so I understand first hand the devastation it brings and the importance of having access to services like Pieta House. . My aunt, who lost her beautiful son, my cousin Nicky, has very bravely recorded a video to help share this message and raise much needed funds and awareness. . I understand during this time people have lost their jobs and are out of work but I would love if you could donate €5 (or whatever you can afford) to this very worthy cause. It really would make such a difference to help everyone at a time when we so need it ✨Where there is life there is hope ✨ . I’ve kickstarted the donations with €1000, the link is in my bio & stories. Please give what you can ❤️