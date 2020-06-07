Louise Cooney has BEST answer for follower who asked how much money she makes

Louise Cooney has BEST answer for follower who asked how much money...

Louise Cooney had the best response to a follower who wanted to know how much money she makes.

The Limerick blogger, is now one of Ireland’s biggest influencers, with huge brand deals with the likes of Victoria’s Secret, Nasty Gal and Armani.

Sharing a Q&A with her 202k followers on Instagram this week, one follower asked her how much money she had made in the last year.

The fashion guru replied by asking her follower how much she had earned herself, pointing out how rude the question is.

The blonde looked shocked in the picture she posted as apart of her reply.

Louise is notably one of the biggest names in the Irish influencing industry.

The Limerick star left her job in 2017 to pursue a career online full time, and since then has gained over 150,000 more followers.