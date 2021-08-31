Louise Cooney goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

Louise Cooney has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend.

The Irish influencer confirmed her new romance back in March, after finding love during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, the Limerick native shared a series of snaps from her summer – including loved-up photos with her mystery man.

She captioned the post: “Summer ‘21 Photo Dump 🎞☀️🥰”

“How is it September tomorrow? 🤯 Looking back on a great summer of enjoying Irish sunshine (and rain), meeting friends & family and even getting on a plane 💕”

“The best memories!” Louise added.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Cooney (@louisecooney_)

Speaking to Magazine+ about her new boyfriend back in May, the blogger said: “Up to this point I feel like everything has happened for a reason.”

“I am in a relationship which has been amazing and I would never have met him if it wasn’t for the last year.”

“People always say ‘it happens when you don’t expect it’ and I find that kind of condescending because I still think you need to put yourself out there — if you don’t, it’s going to be hard for you to meet somebody.”

“I think when you’re totally ok by yourself, that’s when it’s a good time to meet someone.” Explaining why she kept her relationship offline, Louise said: “He is private and he’s just not really into social media and I totally respect that.” “So that’s the decision I made and I couldn’t be happier so why change anything?”