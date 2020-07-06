Louise Cooney announces she’s ‘pausing’ influencer work – after fashion chain Boohoo accused of underpaying staff

A new investigation claimed workers in factories are only making €3.86 an hour

Louise Cooney has confirmed she is pausing some of her influencer work – after a new investigation into fashion factories who seemingly supply fashion site Nasty Gal came to light.

Over the weekend the Sunday Times released footage from an undercover operation, where a journalist saw first hand what it’s like to work in a factory in Leicester, where a journalist could be seen packing clothes with the label Nasty Gal on them.

In the report the publication claim workers at Jaswal Fashions, have been working during coronavirus lockdown “without additional hygiene or social distancing measures in place” and that staff are earning just £3.50 (€3.86 ) an hour.

Boohoo boss Mahmud Kamani, is a billionaire, while his son Umar runs PrettyLittleThing.com and is often snapped flying via private jet to lavish parties all over the world.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Louise informed her followers that she had seen the article, and that she would not be promoting the brand in question for now.

“There was an article in a big newspaper about it…in the article they’re not paying their staff right and not treating them right.

“I just want to let ye know I’m not going to be working with brands who are doing that.

“But for now I’m pausing all of what I do…I have to be careful what I say because I’m in contracts and stuff.

“It’s a big part of where I make my money. But for me this is way more important than me making money.

“I just want to look into it and be sure that the brands I’m working with are in line with my values and what I believe in as well,” she explained.

“I’m not going to be working with brands that are being accused of that,” she added.

In the piece the journalist says the factor is like a “sweat shop” and now the fashion giant Boohoo.com are facing claims of “slavery”.

Louise then tagged Instagram page @stephmylife, who shared more details about the claims.

It comes as the National Crime Agency confirmed it was investigating Leicester’s textiles industry over allegations of exploitation.

An NCA spokesman said: “Within the last few days NCA officers, along with Leicestershire Police and other partner agencies, attended a number of business premises in the Leicester area to assess concerns of modern slavery and human trafficking.”

Since the shocking claims were made this weekend, Boohoo have said they are no longer contracted with Jaswal Fashions.

“We are grateful to The Sunday Times for highlighting the conditions at Jaswal Fashions, which, if as observed and reported by the undercover reporter, are totally unacceptable and fall woefully short of any standards acceptable in any workplace,” Boohoo said.

The company added that early investigations had revealed that Jaswal Fashions was not a declared supplier and was also no longer trading as a garment manufacturer, indicating that a different company was using Jaswal’s former premises.

“We are taking immediate action to thoroughly investigate how our garments were in their hands, will ensure that our suppliers immediately cease working with this company, and we will urgently review our relationship with any suppliers who have sub-contracted work to the manufacturer in question.”

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Ali Ryan sits down with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who reveals the real drama between the women on the show, and how she battled coronavirus on her wedding day.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve, which is now back open for bookings.