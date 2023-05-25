Louise Cooney admits she was ‘scared’ to tell people about her pregnancy – and reveals her due date

Louise Cooney has tearfully admitted she was “scared” to tell people about her pregnancy.

The influencer announced she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend Mark Sweeney on Sunday, and has since shared a sweet video documenting her early pregnancy.

In the video, Louise got emotional ahead of her first scan, and revealed she was “finding it hard not having anyone know”.

Speaking to the camera, the Limerick native said: “I’m eight weeks today. We have our first scan tomorrow, I’m very emotional today. I’m like a mix of scared, excited, and nervous.”

“I’m finding it hard not having anyone know, I’m kind of scared to tell people…”

“I’m just nervous for tomorrow, like what if it’s not there? I know it sounds ridiculous. Don’t get me wrong I know how lucky we are and we’re so excited, but there’s nerves.”

Thankfully, Louise’s first scan went smoothly, and the couple felt emotional and relieved when they first heard their baby’s heartbeat.

Louise also revealed their baby’s due date was the 7th of November, the same day as Mark’s birthday.

But later in the video after having another scan, the influencer said their due date would be closer to the 2nd of November.

Louise got candid about her pregnancy in the video, and at 13 weeks pregnant she confessed she was feeling “super irritable” and “kind of gross”.

“My hormones are all over the place, I’m in such a bad mood. I’m just super irritable and overthinking things, it’s just not fun,” she admitted.

After posting the video to her YouTube channel, the Limerick native shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Favourite time of the day.. nighttime, when I can feel and see the start of a little bump 🥰❤️👶🏼.”

“It makes me so excited for the next few months and for this new chapter ☺️.

“I can’t thank you enough for all the love and well wishes over the past few days.. it’s the best news to be able to share & it’s made us both so excited all over again!”

“I just uploaded a video to my YouTube with snippets from my experience in the first trimester.. I can’t tell you how nice it is to be openly able to talk about it all now 🙌🏼,” she added.