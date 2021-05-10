Louise Cooney admits she ‘couldn’t be happier’ as she opens up about her new boyfriend

Louise Cooney admits she ‘couldn’t be happier’ as she opens up about...

Louise Cooney has admitted she “couldn’t be happier” with her new boyfriend.

The Irish blogger confirmed her new romance back in March, after sharing a photo with a mystery man.

Speaking to Magazine+ about her new beau, the 28-year-old said: “Up to this point I feel like everything has happened for a reason.”

“I am in a relationship which has been amazing and I would never have met him if it wasn’t for the last year.”

“People always say ‘it happens when you don’t expect it’ and I find that kind of condescending because I still think you need to put yourself out there — if you don’t, it’s going to be hard for you to meet somebody.”

“I think when you’re totally ok by yourself, that’s when it’s a good time to meet someone.”

Explaining why she’s keeping her relationship offline, the Limerick native said: “He is private and he’s just not really into social media and I totally respect that.”

“So that’s the decision I made and I couldn’t be happier so why change anything?”

The social media star also opened up about online trolling, revealing she is targeted by trolls “daily”.

“I think people are unhappy in lockdown and probably have too much time to be on their phone and laptops — people living unhappy lives. I have really thick skin so if something bothers me then it is bad.”

“My friends and my family and anyone who is associated with me, if anyone ever said anything about them I would worry about them because this isn’t what they signed up for.”

“It [the trolling] has gone bad in the last while and I think in a couple of years’ time it’s going to be illegal,” Louise admitted. “There have already been steps taken to find people behind anonymous accounts.”

“It’s lucky I am able for it but there are days when it really does get me down. I would get something daily,” she revealed.

“Yesterday someone commented and said, ‘was I going to be moaning about a busy week again? You clearly aren’t busy.’ It’s not my job to make my life interesting for other people and that’s a lot of pressure to put on yourself especially during Covid times.”

“You have to manage that for your own mental health. I have had to learn how to be kinder to myself when people do comment on things.”

