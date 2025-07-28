Louis Walsh reveals what Ozzy Osbourne was REALLY like behind closed doors

Louis Walsh has revealed what Ozzy Osbourne was really like behind closed doors, following his death last week.

The Black Sabbath frontman sadly died at the age of 76 last Tuesday at his home in Buckinghamshire, surrounding by his beloved family.

Louis is a longtime friend of Ozzy’s wife Sharon, and has been close to the Osbourne family for over 15 years.

Speaking to the Sunday World, Louis branded Ozzy “a one-off, genuine, honest guy”.

“Ozzy wasn’t showbizzy at all away from the stage,” he continued. “He never played the showbiz card, he was always himself. It’s only when he went on stage that he was the larger-than-life rocker.

“The Osbournes weren’t what they appeared to be on their reality TV show. Ozzy, Sharon and the children, Kelly, Jack and Amy, were very much a family, a great family.”

“He used to come down to The X Factor and he’d be the brightest and the funniest man in the dressing room,” Louis explained, admitting he “was always the life and soul of the party.”

Despite their struggles over the years, including Ozzy’s infidelity, Louis said the love between Sharon and Ozzy was like no other.

“Sharon would literally light up as soon as Ozzy walked into the room,” Louis said.

“They were best friends, they were soul mates. They understood each other. They would fight and laugh and joke and play music. They were a very solid unit.”

“She idolised the man, she made him what he was and he idolised her. Sharon was his best friend and they lived their lives for each other. I’ve never seen two people more together and having fun all the time and creating something amazing,” he explained.

“I was lucky to spend time with the Osbournes and I’m really fond of them. They are just normal people at the end of the day – I even remember giving out to Kelly one time for being rude to her mother.

“Although we all knew that he was unwell, I was shocked when the news came through on Tuesday that he had died at the age of 76.

“It is devastating for Sharon and the family. They had a great life. It’s going to be so tough for her, but she has a great family who love her and she adores them,” Louis added.