Louis Walsh reveals how he REALLY feels about Ronan Keating

Ronan Keating, Louis Walsh
Louis Walsh has revealed how he REALLY feels about Ronan Keating while speaking on Nicky Byrne HQ podcast.

On Tuesday, Nicky Byrne revealed that the music manager would be the next guest on his Podcast.

In a teaser clip, Nicky mentions Louis branding Boyzone’s Ronan Keating a “p***k” during his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year.

 

Nicky says: “You very recently called him a prick… and he’s not a prick.”

Louis then replied: “No, I just said it. It wasn’t meant out of badness.”

Referencing his controversial stint on the show, Louis said he was “there for a reason” and that producers wanted him to “say things I shouldn’t say.”

Louis Walsh, Nicky Byrne

During the episode, Nicky asked Louis if he still had a soft spot “in your heart for Ronan Keating?”

“I think he’s a great hustler, as an artist or as a person?”

“As an artist, he’s good, very ambitious, and there’s nothing he won’t do, radio, TV, or acting.”

“He will do it, and I love that about him, but he should just be him; he should just sing a certain type of song.”

Nicky confessed he believed Louis was still hurt by Ronan and vice versa: “I hope you don’t mind me saying this, I think you’re still hurt, and I think he is still hurt.”

Louis immediately refuted this claim: “No, over it, honestly, life’s too short; I moved on a long time ago.”

Nicky asked Louis whether he would answer the phone if Ronan called him, but Louis quickly said he wouldn’t because “he’s too proud.”

However, Louis stated if Ronan rang, he would answer: “I’ve nothing against him, but he’d have to call me.”

The 71-year-old attracted plenty of headlines during his time on Celebrity Big Brother in March, thanks to his unfiltered comments and opinions on acts he’s represented in the past.

As well as calling Ronan a “p***k”, he also branded his former act Jedward “vile”.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning after he left the Big Brother house, Louis expressed regret over his mean comments.

Ronan Keating, Louis Walsh

When asked if he forgot he was being filmed sometimes, he confessed: “A little bit, I wasn’t being malicious about it. I was just kind of telling people what they’re really like.

“You know, I wasn’t being malicious. Nobody is perfect and I have worked with people that I’ve said things about that I kind of regret. I do regret that, especially on national (television) but that’s me. I’m very outspoken.”

Louis also said his outspoken nature was an “Irish thing”.

“We tend to say what we feel,” he explained.

Addressing his comments about Ronan Keating, Louis said: “Ronan and I is a little bit of panto, I loved working with him.

“He was a great worker, he’s very driven, very good and he sacked me… so I don’t say great things about him but I don’t resent him and he’s a good person.”

