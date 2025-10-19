Louis Walsh hits back at Boyzone doc portrayal: ‘It was fiction’

Louis Walsh has hit back at how he was portrayed in the Boyzone documentary.

The 73-year-old expressed his disapproval of the most recent documentary on Boyzone, calling it “fiction rather than fact” and stating that he would like to give his own version of the band’s history in the future.

Boyzone: No Matter What, a three-part Sky Documentary series that aired earlier this year, examined the band’s ascent to success, internal conflicts, and Stephen Gately’s 2009 passing.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Arts and Media Correspondent Evelyn O’Rourke, Louis Walsh said: “The documentary wasn’t factual – it was fiction. Wait until I do mine. I’ll tell the real story on Boyzone, and everyone’s going to be shocked.”

He added: “I wasn’t hurt because I know what Ronan Keating is like, seriously. He produced the show – it’s fine, it’s pop music. I’m managing Westlife, and they’re about to do ten nights here probably.”

In February, Ronan Keating revealed how he really felt about Louis Walsh following “nasty comments” he made on Big Brother.

The pair famously fell out after Ronan “fired” Louis as his manager because he felt he received no support from the 72-year-old.

Ronan said of Louis on Nicky Byrne’s podcast: “He would say to all the other lads ‘Ronan is great’ but as soon as we were no longer working together, I was the other end of that.”

“It was only in the press, it wasn’t to my face or the other guys, trying to chip away at my person.”

“It was tough at times, it was only in Ireland because nobody gave a shite about him outside of Ireland.”

“I went from selling The Point to not being able to sell out Vicar Street because of what he did, he managed to manipulate the press to then allow people think a certain way about me.”

“Louis is not a manager, he is a promoter, he is an incredible promoter, he promoted Boyzone.”

When asked by Nicky what he would say to Louis Walsh if given the opportunity, Ronan said: “I don’t have anything to say to him in the sense, I know why he said what he said, he was hurt.”

“He was hurt because we were very close, probably the closest; he was a father figure to me,” Ronan confessed.

“But I kept saying, Louis I need more support, I need help, multiple times I would say it to him, and it was falling on deaf ears.”

“But to do what he did was cold, he didn’t need to, I didn’t bad mouth him, I never said a bad word about Louis.”

When asked if he ever felt like ringing him up, Ronan confessed: “I felt like battering him, I thought if I saw him I would hurt him, that’s what it drove me to.”

“I wouldn’t know what I’d say to him, I don’t know what I could say to him, he cant fix it, he never said sorry for it.”