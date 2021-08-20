Louis Walsh finally addresses The X Factor axe

ITV recently confirmed there's "no current plans" for another season of the talent show

Louis Walsh has finally addressed The X Factor being axed by ITV.

The music manager has been involved as a judge on the talent series since it premiered in 2004.

Despite creating hugely successful acts like One Direction, Little Mix, and Olly Murs – ITV has “no current plans” to film another season of the show.

Speaking to Extra.ie about The X Factor coming to an end, Louis said: “We had a really great time, but it was just time to rest it.”

“It might come back in a few years, but I had a great time.”

“I don’t think there’ll ever be another show like it. You have all the copycat shows now, there’s one on every channel and nobody cares.”

The Mayo native went on to reveal some of his favourites from the show.

Louis admitted his favourite judges to work with were Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger.

The 69-year-old also confessed his all time favourite audition was Dawn the Jockey from series four.

“Dawn the Jockey is my favourite one ever,” he said.