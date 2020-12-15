Lou Teasdale opens up about touring with One Direction: ‘Everyone ends up sleeping together’

The hairstylist toured with the band for years before they split in 2016

Lou Teasdale opens up about touring with One Direction: ‘Everyone ends up...

One Direction’s former hairstylist Lou Teasdale has opened up about the realities of touring with the famous boyband.

The 37-year-old worked as the band’s primary hair stylist/makeup artist for years, and travelled the world with them until they went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Speaking on the Sex, Lies And DM Slides podcast, Lou said she “never” had a romance with any of the bandmates, as she knew it would end badly.

“With me, I was with them from right at the beginning until right at the end so I think you kinda can’t sleep with them. It’s quite important to keep in your job,” she said.

“Some people would come in, like assistants and stuff, and think it’s love, but it’s not, and it’s the quickest way to lose your job.”

“Then they’ll have a new girlfriend, she’s there and they don’t want you in the room.”

Speaking about life on the road, and living in such close quarters, Lou said: “Every­one knew each other’s business on tour. It was like working in an office.”

“Everyone ends up either falling out or sleeping together or both. Everyone knew each other’s s*** – that’s how it goes.”

Lou insisted she “never” dated any of them, and said: “But they were a lot younger than me so it was always on a friendship level.”

The hairstylist, who was close friends with the late Caroline Flack, is still pals with the band mates – and regularly hangs out with Harry Styles.

The news comes after the band celebrated their 10 year anniversary back in July.

After Zayn Malik quit the band in 2015, One Direction went on “hiatus” in 2016, and all members have since launched their own solo careers.