Lottie Ryan welcomes her first child with husband Fabio Aprile

Lottie Ryan has welcomed her first child with her husband Fabio Aprile.

The 35-year-old announced her pregnancy back in February, and welcomed her baby boy prematurely at 33 weeks.

A statement from her agent Noel Kelly said: “NK Management is pleased to announce that Lottie Ryan has given birth to a baby boy prematurely at 33 weeks.”

“Lottie and Fabio will now be spending time as a family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Lottie wasn’t due until August, and she recently revealed she had “complications” in her pregnancy.

In an Instagram Q&A, a follower asked how pregnancy has been for her, and Lottie replied: “Pregnancy is good and I am good thank you.”

“It hasn’t been that way the whole way through, we’ve had complications but thankfully myself and baby are very healthy and very well so I’m very lucky.”

Although she was only in her third trimester, Lottie added: “I definitely feel like he needs to come out soon.”