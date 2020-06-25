Lottie Ryan slams ‘rude’ people who constantly question whether she’s pregnant

Lottie Ryan has slammed “rude” people who constantly question whether she’s pregnant.

The 2FM star, who married her longterm love Fabio Aprile in 2017, has admitted she’s sick of people putting pressure on her to start a family.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror, the 33-year-old said: “I just think it is very frustrating when you are.. like I’m in my early 30s and I’m married and I feel like every second question I get is, ‘When are you starting a family?'”

“And it is so frustrating because nobody knows anybody’s business and nobody knows anybodies business, or what’s going on in your life or what troubles you could be having.”

“Like it is just, I find it insane that feel they are allowed to say that,” she continued.

“Even on social media, if I put up a post saying I’m feeling tired I would have a slew of messages saying ‘oh we are expecting a baby announcement.”

“And I just think, who are you, are you for real? That is so out of line and so rude. I don’t get it and that can get into your head and start messing with your head, because you are like ‘ oh shit’.”

The news comes after Lottie recently confessed that she’s considering freezing her eggs.