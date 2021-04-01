Lottie Ryan shares sweet pregnancy update as she nears due date

The presenter is expecting her first child

Lottie Ryan has shared a sweet pregnancy update on Instagram, as she edges closer to her due date.

The 35-year-old is expecting a baby boy with her husband Fabio Aprile, who she married back in 2017.

Speaking on her Instagram Story this afternoon, the mum-to-be told her 73k followers: “Well long time no see, thought I’d pop on and give a little pregnancy update…”

“Things are going really well, thank God… We’re coming into the last leg of the journey now.”

Lottie confessed: “I’m finding it difficult to sleep because there’s lots happening, lots of kicking. It’s bizarre and incredible. My mind is still blown that I’m growing a human inside me… it’s crazy.”

“We’re putting the nursery together, which has just been so exciting. We’ve been picking out everything from the crib to the travel system.”

“I very naively thought I would just have to buy a buggy, but I learned recently it’s a travel system.”

Lottie then thanked her followers for sending such lovely well wishes, and promised to do a Q&A on Instagram this weekend.

The news comes after Lottie recently admitted she was “thinking twice” about sharing her pregnancy journey on social media, after being bombarded with unsolicited advice.

The 2fm star fell pregnant last year, just weeks after she decided to freeze her eggs.

The 35-year-old is due to give birth in August.

