The presenter welcomed her first child with her husband Fabio Aprile earlier this month

Lottie Ryan shares first photo of her newborn son

Lottie Ryan has shared the first photo of her newborn son.

The 35-year-old welcomed her baby boy prematurely at 33 weeks earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram today, the presenter shared a black-and-white photo of her son, who she named Wolf.

The new mum captioned the post: “Wolf Aprile 💙👶🏻”

“The newest member of our little family! Our hearts are so full of joy ❤️ forever grateful to the incredible staff at The Rotunda 🙏🏼 particularly NICU – they’re are no words to describe how much we appreciate how well you looked after Wolf ❤️”

“Let the adventure begin 🥰”, she added.

Lottie and her husband Fabio tied the knot in 2017.

The birth of their son was announced in a statement by Lottie’s agent Noel Kelly, who said: “NK Management is pleased to announce that Lottie Ryan has given birth to a baby boy prematurely at 33 weeks.”

“Lottie and Fabio will now be spending time as a family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”