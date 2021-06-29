Lottie Ryan shares first photo of her newborn son

Lottie Ryan has shared the first photo of her newborn son.
The 35-year-old welcomed her baby boy prematurely at 33 weeks earlier this month.
Taking to Instagram today, the presenter shared a black-and-white photo of her son, who she named Wolf.
The new mum captioned the post: “Wolf Aprile 💙👶🏻”
“The newest member of our little family! Our hearts are so full of joy ❤️ forever grateful to the incredible staff at The Rotunda 🙏🏼 particularly NICU – they’re are no words to describe how much we appreciate how well you looked after Wolf ❤️”
“Let the adventure begin 🥰”, she added.
Lottie and her husband Fabio tied the knot in 2017.
The birth of their son was announced in a statement by Lottie’s agent Noel Kelly, who said: “NK Management is pleased to announce that Lottie Ryan has given birth to a baby boy prematurely at 33 weeks.”
“Lottie and Fabio will now be spending time as a family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”