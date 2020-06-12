This is so cute!

Lottie Ryan shares adorable clip of her 'first TV appearance' on The Den

Lottie Ryan has shared an adorable clip of her “first TV appearance” on The Den.

The 34-year-old appeared on television for the first time back in the 80s, when she was invited on popular children’s show Dempsey’s Den.

The show was hosted by Ian Dempsey, who was a close friend of Lottie’s late father Gerry Ryan.

Posting a clip from Dempsey’s Den on Instagram, Lottie added the caption: “My first TV appearance 😩❤️😂🙈.”

During her appearance, the Irish presenter asked young Lottie what she wanted for Christmas, and she timidly replied: “A dolly.”

Lottie then proceeded to kiss Zag on the cheek, but refused to give one to Zig.

The 2FM presenter shared the clip after Ray D’Arcy confirmed there will be a Den reunion during the RTÉ Does Comic Relief event later this month.

The name of Dempsey’s Den was changed to The Den in 1990, after Ian left the show – and was replaced by Ray until 1998.