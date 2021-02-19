Lottie Ryan reveals she’s found out the gender of her baby

Lottie Ryan has revealed she’s already found out the gender of her baby.

The 35-year-old, who has been married to her husband Fabio Aprile since 2017, announced her pregnancy last week via Instagram.

Speaking on the Jennifer Zamparelli show on RTÉ2fm this morning, Lottie confessed she’s found out the sex of her unborn child.

After Lottie let the news slip, Jennifer said: “You found out what you’re having?!”

The mum-to-be replied: “I did yeah. And you know what, I think my mum might have been a bit annoyed because she left all five of us to be a surprise, and she thinks it should be a surprise…”

“But I said something coming out of my vagina is surprise enough for me,” she joked.

When asked if she was going to do a little gender reveal party, Lottie said: “We actually did do one.”

“We had a balloon and it was just the two of us, obviously because we’re in Level 5, so we had both of our families watch us on the phones.”

“To be honest with you, I don’t know why but I think I was more nervous popping the balloon than I was when I peed on the stick, I don’t know why.”

“But it just made it so much more real when you find out if there’s a little girl or a little boy inside you. It just kind of gives it more of an identity I suppose,” she explained.

“That’s obviously just a personal thing, it just made it so much more real.”

“So yeah it was very exciting, we filmed it, we had our families watching on the phones and it was just the two of us in the sitting room, and yeah it was weird!”

Jennifer then pushed Lottie to reveal her baby’s gender live on air, but the 35-year-old refused and said she’d have to ask her husband Fabio first.