Lottie Ryan reveals she ‘nearly vomited all over’ Bernard O’Shea during early pregnancy

Lottie Ryan has revealed she nearly vomited all over Bernard O’Shea during the early stages of her pregnancy.

The 35-year-old, who has been married to her husband Fabio Aprile since 2017, announced her pregnancy last week via Instagram.

On Monday night, the mum-to-be appeared on Claire Byrne Live, but before she went on the show, Lottie shared a funny story about the last time she was invited on the programme.

The RTÉ star said: “So far my Monday evening has consisted of me getting into full glam because I’m going on Claire Byrne Live tonight.”

“And it’s weird getting full glam on a Monday night when you know you’re not going anywhere.”

“Actually funny story, the last time I was on Claire Byrne Live I think it was just before Christmas…”

“I was on with my good friend Bernard O’Shea and I hadn’t seen him in so long, I actually haven’t told Bernard this story so he might get a laugh out of this.”

“But after the show obviously we were like, ‘Hi, how are you,’ you know socially distanced catch up very quickly as we were leaving to go back to our cars.”

“And Bernard was recounting some story to me and as he was recounting the story to me… I was very newly pregnant like I was a couple of weeks pregnant and nobody knew, my family didn’t even know just me and Fabio… and I was not feeling well.”

“Bernard was telling me this story and I was just looking at him going, ‘Don’t get sick, don’t get sick, don’t get sick…’ I really thought I was going to projectile all over Bernard.”

“I literally had no idea what Bernard was talking about because I was concentrating so hard on not vomiting all over him.”

“I ended up in the middle of the story, I just had to go ‘Bernard I’m so sorry I really have to go outside to get some air,’ and I just legged it outside.”

“I’d say Bernard was standing there going, ‘Lottie’s acting a bit weird?'”

“I was outside and I rang my husband and I was like, ‘I nearly just got sick all over Bernard, I ended up just having to leg it out and drive home.'”

“So yeah, funny times,” she added.

The news comes after Lottie recently revealed she found out she was pregnant just weeks after she decided to freeze her eggs.