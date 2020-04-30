Lottie Ryan commends RTÉ 2FM’s ‘incredible’ tribute to Gerry Ryan

The 34-year-old presents the entertainment section on the station

Lottie Ryan praised RTÉ 2FM’s ‘incredible’ tribute to Gerry Ryan.

Today marks ten years since the sudden death of the RTÉ radio legend.

Speaking to fellow radio presenter Jennifer Zamparelli, she started the tribute by telling Lottie she was thinking of her and her family.

While she struggled in the first few years of his anniversary, The Dancing With The Stars winner explained that she uses the day to celebrate the life of her father.

“It’s a strange one today Jen because obviously ten years is a milestone anniversary, it’s a decade which sounds like such a long time,” she started.

“But what makes this one a little bit stranger is I’m not with my family.”

“In some ways, it’s flown, in some ways it hasn’t.”

“In the beginning, it’s much more difficult, now I just want to celebrate his life,” she added.

Lottie explained that the family planned on flying out to Italy for his anniversary, however, due to the global pandemic they had to put their plans on hold.

“We had our flights booked and everything so I had to apply for those vouchers or whatever,” she explained.

“It went from not being able to go away, to not being able to be with each other to everybody being alone!”

“But it’s actually not that bad, we’ll be able to catch up with each other in other ways and remember him,” she commented.

RTÉ 2FM radio boss Dan Healy then joined the chat and told Lottie that he was broadcasting from RTÉ studio CC3, which is where Gerry often spoke to the nation.

“Your Dad was a rockstar, I don’t think anybody, ever, could generate the audience he did,” Dan admitted.

The radio boss announced that CC3 would be named The Gerry Ryan Studio.

“Oh, my God. Wow. That’s absolutely incredible Dan. He would absolutely love that. That is an absolutely incredible tribute to him,” she joyfully replied.

“There couldn’t be a more fitting tribute, honestly, that’s amazing thank you so much,” she added.

The tribute came after Gerry’s former partner Melanie Verwoerd opened up about her grief following his anniversary.

