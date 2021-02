The couple tied the knot in 2017

Lottie Ryan announces she’s expecting her first child with husband Fabio Aprile

Lottie Ryan has announced she’s expecting her first child with husband Fabio Aprile.

The RTร‰ star shared the exciting news on Instagram, sharing a snap of a baby grow that reads: “I guess quarantine wasn’t so boring after all”

The Dancing With The Stars winner captioned the post: “Surprise!!! ๐Ÿคชย #comingsoon”.

Taking to the comment section, Doireann Garrihy wrote: “Lottie ๐Ÿ˜ญโค๏ธ The most gorgeous gorgeous news โค๏ธโค๏ธโค๏ธ Massive congratulations girl ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅฐ๐Ÿ‘ถ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿผ”.

Lottie’s sister Bonnie commented: “๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ‘ถ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ‘ถ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ‘ถ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ‘ถ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ‘ถ๐Ÿผ itโ€™s just the best news of my life xxxx”

The 35-year-old married her Italian husband in a stunning ceremony in Italy in 2017.