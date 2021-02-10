Lottie Ryan announces she’s expecting her first child with husband Fabio Aprile

Lottie Ryan has announced she’s expecting her first child with husband Fabio Aprile.
The RTÉ star shared the exciting news on Instagram, sharing a snap of a baby grow that reads: “I guess quarantine wasn’t so boring after all”
The Dancing With The Stars winner captioned the post: “Surprise!!! 🤪 #comingsoon”.
View this post on Instagram
Taking to the comment section, Doireann Garrihy wrote: “Lottie 😭❤️ The most gorgeous gorgeous news ❤️❤️❤️ Massive congratulations girl 🥳🥰👶🏼🍼”.
Lottie’s sister Bonnie commented: “😭😭😭😭😭😭👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼 it’s just the best news of my life xxxx”
The 35-year-old married her Italian husband in a stunning ceremony in Italy in 2017.
Ad