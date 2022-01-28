Lottie Ryan admits it was ‘really difficult’ to return to Dancing With The Stars after giving birth

Lottie Ryan has confessed she found it “really difficult” to return to Dancing With The Stars, after giving birth to her first child last year.

The 2fm presenter, who won the show in 2020, welcomed a baby boy named Wolf with her husband Fabio Aprile last June.

Earlier this month, Lottie kicked off the new season of DWTS by returning to the dance floor with her pro partner Pasquale La Rocca to perform their popular Dora The Explorer routine.

While the 35-year-old impressed viewers at home with their energetic routine, Lottie has admitted she found her return to the show “terrifying”.

Speaking on The Six O’Clock Show, she said: “It was really, really difficult. I’m not going to lie.”

“There wasn’t a huge amount of notice to prepare and I’ve obviously recently given birth.”

“So I was praying that I wasn’t going to pee all over the audience every time he picked me up.”

Despite her concerns, Lottie knew she couldn’t turn down the opportunity to perform with Pasquale again, after her season of DWTS was cut short by the pandemic.

“I knew that it was going to be one of those moments that I just would cherish because my time on the show finished really abruptly because the pandemic began the week that I won,” she explained.

“I just had to grab it with both hands.”

The RTÉ star appeared on Dancing With The Stars once again last week, as she stepped in to replace Jennifer Zamparelli as host.

Lottie co-hosted the show with Nicky Byrne on Sunday night, after Jennifer tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking about the opportunity, the mother-of-one said: “I felt like I knew what I was doing, and I’ve worked with Nicky before on 2FM so we have a great rapport together.”

“And like I’ve said a million times, I am a genuine super fan of the show so to be able to step in and do something like that, also for Jen who is genuinely a very close friend of mine, it was such a privilege and I just had an absolute ball.”