Lottie Ryan admits her son’s premature birth was the ‘scariest’ experience of her life

Lottie Ryan has admitted her son’s premature birth was the “scariest” experience of her life.

The radio presenter and her husband Fabio Aprile welcomed their first child, a son named Wolf, eight weeks early in June 2021.

Speaking to RSVP Live about her unexpected labour, Lottie said: “It was probably the scariest thing I have ever been through…”

“I don’t mean scaremonger about labour because every mother’s experience is quite individual,” she continued.

“My situation was unique to me but it was difficult. You are responsible for another person’s life and that is a lot of pressure to have on your shoulders.”

The RTÉ 2fm star explained: “I didn’t think I was in labour because it was eight weeks before my due date and I thought it couldn’t possibly be labour.”

“I stayed at home a little bit longer than I should have because I didn’t think it was possible to spontaneously go into labour that early.”

“Thankfully, I got to the hospital on time but from the time I walked in the door to when he was born it was under two hours.”

Although Wolf was born prematurely and spent three weeks in ICU, Lottie has revealed her son is thriving now.

“If you looked at him now, you wouldn’t know,” she said.

“He is nearly the same height as me, for God’s sake! He is absolutely flying it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lottie Ryan (@lottieryan1)

Lottie and her husband Fabio tied the knot back in 2017.

The birth of their son was announced in a statement by Lottie’s agent Noel Kelly last June, who said: “NK Management is pleased to announce that Lottie Ryan has given birth to a baby boy prematurely at 33 weeks.”

“Lottie and Fabio will now be spending time as a family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lottie Ryan (@lottieryan1)

The RTÉ 2fm star later shared a black-and-white photo of their son’s tiny hand, and wrote on Instagram: “Wolf Aprile 💙👶🏻 The newest member of our little family! Our hearts are so full of joy ❤️.”

“Forever grateful to the incredible staff at The Rotunda 🙏🏼 particularly NICU – they’re are no words to describe how much we appreciate how well you looked after Wolf ❤️ Let the adventure begin 🥰.”