Lorraine Kelly reveals ‘suspicious package’ addressed to her sparked ‘bomb scare’ at ITV studios

Lorraine Kelly has revealed a package addressed to her sparked the major security alert at ITV studios on Thursday.

Staff were evacuated from ITV studios in West London yesterday after police were alerted to a “suspicious” item.

The channel was forced to pull a live episode of This Morning during an ad break, and cancelled the following programme Loose Women.

A statement from the channel on Thursday said: “Due to a suspected security alert, the building which ITV daytime broadcast from was safely evacuated.

“The issue has been resolved and staff have returned to the building following the all-clear from the police.

“We apologise for the interruption to the schedule and we have now returned to normal programming.”

The Metropolitan Police also confirmed: “At 11:14hrs on Thursday, 10 March, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City.”

“It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered. The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed.”

“The incident was stood down shortly before 12:49hrs. An investigation is ongoing.”

Appearing on Good Morning Britain today, host Ben Shephard asked Lorraine if she was responsible for the evacuation as he introduced her show.

The 62-year-old replied: “Apparently, I am told it was somebody from a film company had sent me a wee present and it had a battery in it and when they x-rayed it, it looked a little bit suspicious.”

“But it was all fine and dandy and it’s all ok.”

After Kate Garraway said, “It’s lovely to know people are worried about you and taking care of you,” Lorraine said, “Exactly, it shows the system work so that’s fantastic.”

Ben then joked: “Tell you what thought, the crew from This Morning were thrilled to bits because they all got to stand outside for a few hours!”

“I know, what a shame,” Lorraine added. “At least it shows the system works.”

Irish chef Donal Skehan was among stars evacuated from ITV on Thursday, after he appeared on This Morning for a cooking demo.

In posts shared on Instagram, the famous foodie admitted the situation was “a bit scary”.